Tracee Ellis Ross named Ulta Beauty’s new Diversity and Inclusion Advisor

The actress is 'looking forward' to working with the retailer

Loading the player...

Actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross was just named Ulta Beauty’s new Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, according to a new announcement from the beauty retailer.

Ulta Beauty is putting their money where their mouth is and has plans to invest $25 million into industry access for Black and BIPOC brands. They also want to have more Black-owned beauty brands on their shelves.

Now, the beauty retailer has announced they have brought on Tracee Ellis Ross to help create “foundational change.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 03: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage at Equality Now’s Make Equality Reality Gala 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

Read More: Tracee Ellis Ross, Ayanna Pressley advocate for Black beauty businesses with Color Of Change

With her own successful beauty brand designed towards natural hair care, Pattern, Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to this industry.

In the official press release from Ulta, Ross spoke of her new role, saying, “I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with [Ulta Beauty CEO] Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team. This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta Beauty, also shared her thoughts on the exciting new partnership and direction for the retailer.

She shared, “As the country’s beauty retail leader, we believe we have the power to shape how the world sees beauty and as such, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity, and equity.”

She goes on to say, “We look forward to sharing more as we continue on this journey with steadfast commitment from our teams and our newly established advisory Tracee Ellis Ross, who brings passion, experience, and perspective to this important work.”

Tracee Ellis Ross (Pattern Beauty)

Read More: Tracee Ellis Ross on how Pattern Beauty fills in the gaps in the natural hair community

Ross’s Pattern Beauty just recently launched two new products to their line. While introducing the new “Scalp Serum” and “Hair Mask” to Oprah Magazine, Ross called the products, “…a nod to ancestral home remedies, which is so much of what Pattern is about, is this idea that all of us with curly, coily, and tightly textured hair have become our own best experts. We come from a legacy of self-care that is haircare.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

