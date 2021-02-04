Cicely Tyson public viewing scheduled for mid-month, family says

The event will be held at a Harlem church all day on February 15 with strict COVID-19 protocol in place.

Loading the player...

Details have been released for the public viewing ceremony for the late Cicely Tyson by her family.

Read More: Cicely Tyson memoir details relationship with daughter

According to PBS, those hoping to pay respects to the iconic actress will have their chance on February 15. Confirmed by her family through her manager Larry Thompson, the event will take place at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and COVID-19 protocols will be implemented for those in attendance, including mask and social distancing requirements.

There will be no photographs allowed according to the report.

Cicely Tyson of “Cherish the Day” speaks during the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

theGrio reported the legendary actress died at the age of 96-years-old on January 28. The news, confirmed by Thompson, came with minimal details of the circumstances.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson theGrio reported.

Tyson, a groundbreaking actress worked for decades in Hollywood and bringing memorable characters and stories to life and also in the fashion and beauty industry as a model. Throughout her career, Tyson was recognized for roles such as earning an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” and winning two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: 7 reasons Cicely Tyson deserves ALL of our respect

After she passed, tributes poured in from those she has worked with, influenced, and empowered through her work and words both on and off-screen. Tyler Perry, who had a very close relationship with the actress, shared a touching message through social media.

Perry said the news of her death “brought me to my knees.”

“She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup. My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next. To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy. She called me son,” he wrote on Instagram.

Before her death, Tyson released a new memoir and revealed intimate details of her personal and professional life. According to theGrio, she opened up about her relationship with her daughter in the book, “Just As I Am.” Although she shared more on their relationship than previously known to the public, she kept her daughter’s real name private, referring to her in the work as “Joan.”

“Joan felt, as a child, that she had to share me with the world. I give her now, in adulthood, what my heart has always longed to bestow — my undivided focus, along with the full measure of her privacy,” she wrote according to the report.

Today is the day! My memoir #JustAsIAm is on sale wherever books are sold. https://t.co/aXHMBYK1TL — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) January 26, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

