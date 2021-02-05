Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz split after three years together

The couple became an item in 2017

Actress Karrueche Tran and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz have called it quits.

The couple recently decided to call it quits after being in a relationship for three years. Sources close to them say there is no love lost but they have decided to split to focus on their careers.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” per an insider to E! News. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz attend LG Signature at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala 2019 on October 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for LG Signature)

The couple became an item in 2017 and have been spotted together in L.A. and on numerous red carpets. During the start of the pandemic, Cruz spoke out about his love for the Claws star.

“We’re literally on the phone all the time,” Cruz said back in May on Instagram. “It’s given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out.”

When the pandemic first hit, Cruz quarantined in New Jersey with his 9-year-old daughter while Tran stayed on the West Coast. He spoke about how they were learning so much about each other over the phone.

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

“Every day I’m like, ‘Well, tell me something you’ve probably never told me before,'” said Cruz. “Now, we’re forced every day to have these conversations and some are deeper than others…I’m happy about this time in that regard.”

Neither party has spoken out yet on the breakup.

It is unclear when the split happened but just a few months ago Tran gave the retired football player a birthday shoutout.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cruz’s latest Instagram post is all about “game day.”

“IT’S GAME DAY, BABY!!,” he wrote on Thursday.

“Game day, whether it be the Super Bowl or knocking out that workout you’ve been training for, it is THE day to leave it all out on the field and put your full effort into winning and showing off how much you’ve grown. You get hyped up and you come together with your team to secure the win.”

He added that sometimes you have to push through in life alone.

“Sometimes though, we don’t have that team, so we’re out there fighting alone. We have to keep ourselves accountable and that means that on the days we don’t want to put that work in, we might not do it. I’ve been there. Coach @ericrakofsky has been there. That’s why we launched UNDRAFTED.”

