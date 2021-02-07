Ciara sends Russell a heartfelt message after ‘Man of the Year’ win

'Proud to call you my husband,' Ciara wrote

Loading the player...

Russell Wilson has made a big impact as quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks for nearly a decade.

On Saturday, Wilson was recognized at the NFL Honors with the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

During his acceptance speech, Wilson, 32, acknowledged his late father who died in 2010 and said his father was a fan of Payton. Payton is considered one of the greatest football players of all time.

“Dad, I know one your favorite athletes of all-time was Walter Payton. The player he was, but more importantly the man he was, the leader, the giver, the person. Man, dad, I wish you were here for this award,” Wilson said.

Read More: PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University

“This moment. Dad, I can remember you telling me in the car one day, ‘Son, love changes things.’ Well, dad, you were right. I wish you were here to tell the world that in the toughest of times. 2020 was the most difficult times in history.”

Wilson’s wife, R&B singer Ciara took to Instagram to share a lengthy message congratulating her husband on his achievement.

“You’re the most selfless, loving, and caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you,” Ciara wrote.

She continued, “I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others! Proud to call you my husband. Proud of the father you are to our children. Proud of the man you are to our family. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award babe! You really are that man!”

Read More: Texas Ed Board’s African American studies course to be expanded

People took to Twitter to congratulate Wilson on his achievement including the Seattle Seahawks. The team revered him as someone who “set the bar.”

.@DangeRussWilson, you set the bar.



We are so inspired by all that you have done, and continue to do.#NFLHonors x #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/i4Gz6S5SXi — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 7, 2021

“We are so inspired by all that you have done, and continued to do,” the team tweeted.

I know how much this award means to you. Keep using what God has given you to bless the lives of others! Proud of you brother! @DangeRussWilson https://t.co/wDLMHJYpII — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) February 7, 2021

ESPN host Jake Heaps tweeted, “I know how much this award means to you. Keep using what God has given you to bless the life of others! Proud of you brother!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

