The Weeknd gives the internet its newest meme with Super Bowl show

His handheld camera in a gold, mirrored corridor, which created a dizzying effect, gave Super Bowl viewers lots of fodder for even more fun.

Canadian superstar The Weeknd gave a thrilling performance during the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl, but one moment has gone viral, gifting the world with a hilarious new meme.

During the performance of his hit 2015 single “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, used a handheld camera in a gold, mirrored corridor, which created a dizzying effect.

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter.

“me running to take the chicken out the freezer when i hear my mom pull up #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd,” one user wrote.

Another mom reference read “Me when I lose my mom in the grocery store.”

Others compared the clip to intoxication: “Me, drunk, FaceTiming my best friends.”

In his spectacular showcase, Tesfaye wore the signature black and red suit that has come to define After Hours, last year’s celebrated Weeknd LP, however, he didn’t perform in the injured-face makeup that’s also become synonymous with the album. Instead, his background dancers wore bandages on their heads and also wore face masks.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Tesfaye said, “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [of ‘After Hours’] – it’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and this year. The story will continue but definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.”

It’s been reported he spent $7 million on the production of his halftime show.

The singer also released a greatest hits album to coincide with his performance during the halfway point of the NFL championship game, which, for years, has been annually one of the most-watched musical performances on TV. Last year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez racked up more than 100 million viewers.

The ratings for this year’s show haven yet to be released.

Breakout Twitter star and legendary singer Dionne Warwick applauded the 30-year-old’s production and performance.

“Well done @theweeknd,” Warwick tweeted Sunday night. “Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!!”

