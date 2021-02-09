Brother of actor Chris Pratt tied to extremist far-right militant group: report
Daniel "Cully" Pratt is a sheriff's deputy for Solano County
According to a recent report, the brother of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt is allegedly tied to an extremist far-right militant group.
Chris Pratt’s brother, Daniel “Cully” Pratt, is a sheriff’s deputy of Solano County, and he also has a decorative wood carving business. While many of his carvings feature the many characters his brother Chris portrays on the big screen, others tend to lean more political. Many feature displays for an AR-15 rifle, shotgun shells circling a roman numeral III, and hashtags like #libertyordeath, #guns, and #3percenter.
Now, according to a report in Open Vallejo, Cully is linked to a far-right militant group named the Three Percenters.
Reporter Scott Morris tweeted that he had “been looking into Solano County Sheriff’s deputies’ social posts,” after the insurrection. Now according to his report, the Three Percenters appear “to have ideological support within the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.”
In addition to Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, Deputy Dale Matsuoka, and Jamie Estes also seem to be linked to the anti-government extremist group.
The Three Percenters reportedly “formed in 2008 following the election of President Barack Obama,” and “derives its name from the erroneous belief that only 3 percent of American colonists fought in the revolution against Great Britain. But instead of fighting an overseas oppressor, Three Percenters view the United States government as a tyrannical threat, especially in the context of gun control.”
Chris Pratt himself has been photographed with his brother and Stockton while they wear symbols “favored by the Three Percenter movement.” Pratt also has shared his brother’s carving business to his millions of followers on Instagram and has promoted the sheriff’s office.
While Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara refused to comment on the Open Vallejo story, he provided a statement to a local TV station where he denounced “any extremist organization.”
The statement went on to say, “It is deeply important to me as Sheriff and for our Office to collaborate with our community and listen to their concerns. We are continually evaluating our guidelines and practices. What has not and will not change is that I expect every member of this agency to treat every member of this community equally and with the utmost respect.”
