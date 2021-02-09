Brother of actor Chris Pratt tied to extremist far-right militant group: report

Daniel "Cully" Pratt is a sheriff's deputy for Solano County

Loading the player...

According to a recent report, the brother of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt is allegedly tied to an extremist far-right militant group.

Chris Pratt’s brother, Daniel “Cully” Pratt, is a sheriff’s deputy of Solano County, and he also has a decorative wood carving business. While many of his carvings feature the many characters his brother Chris portrays on the big screen, others tend to lean more political. Many feature displays for an AR-15 rifle, shotgun shells circling a roman numeral III, and hashtags like #libertyordeath, #guns, and #3percenter.

Now, according to a report in Open Vallejo, Cully is linked to a far-right militant group named the Three Percenters.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Chris Pratt attends the Premiere Of Disney And Pixar’s “Onward” on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Defense Secretary Austin orders one-day military ‘stand down’ for discussions on far-right extremism

Reporter Scott Morris tweeted that he had “been looking into Solano County Sheriff’s deputies’ social posts,” after the insurrection. Now according to his report, the Three Percenters appear “to have ideological support within the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.”

In addition to Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, Deputy Dale Matsuoka, and Jamie Estes also seem to be linked to the anti-government extremist group.

The Three Percenters reportedly “formed in 2008 following the election of President Barack Obama,” and “derives its name from the erroneous belief that only 3 percent of American colonists fought in the revolution against Great Britain. But instead of fighting an overseas oppressor, Three Percenters view the United States government as a tyrannical threat, especially in the context of gun control.”

For the last few weeks I've been looking into the social posts of Solano County Sheriff's deputies.



Several of them have shown open support for the Three Percenter movement, a far-right militia whose members were involved in the attack on the Capitol. 👇 — Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021

This is Sgt. Cully Pratt. He makes decorative wood carvings for sale.



Some of them are based on the movies starring his brother Chris Pratt.



Some of them have Three Percent symbols, like this one he made for a colleague in the sheriff's office. 2/x pic.twitter.com/6o5M13JcYD February 5, 2021

Chris Pratt himself has been photographed with his brother and Stockton while they wear symbols “favored by the Three Percenter movement.” Pratt also has shared his brother’s carving business to his millions of followers on Instagram and has promoted the sheriff’s office.

Cully Pratt's brother Chris Pratt has helped promote the sheriff's office and his brother's woodcarving business.



Chris Pratt has also at times been seen with his brother and Stockton wearing symbols favored by the Three Percenter movement. 8/x pic.twitter.com/dzb71AU0tx — Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021

While Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara refused to comment on the Open Vallejo story, he provided a statement to a local TV station where he denounced “any extremist organization.”

The statement went on to say, “It is deeply important to me as Sheriff and for our Office to collaborate with our community and listen to their concerns. We are continually evaluating our guidelines and practices. What has not and will not change is that I expect every member of this agency to treat every member of this community equally and with the utmost respect.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

