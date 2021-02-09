Rain Pryor reveals double mastectomy procedure amid cancer battle

'It’s okay to feel scared and unsure, and to recognize when you have to release control and trust.'

Loading the player...

The daughter of late comedian Richard Pryor has undergone a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery amid her cancer battle.

Rain Pryor, 50, appears to be documenting her journey with the disease on social media. On February 7 she shared a photo of several of her bras along with the caption: “Feeling emotional as I say goodbye to my bras. Headed for double mastectomy with DIEP flap reconstruction on Tuesday morning,” Pryor wrote. She added the hashtags #F*ckCancer #cancersucks #IWantToLive #breastcancerawareness.

Read More: Rain Pryor, daughter of comedy legend, switches from show biz to politics

The following day she posted a selfie from the hospital, writing “It’s okay to feel scared and unsure, and to recognize when you have to release control and trust. Too many people put on the brave face when they’re truly scared inside. Today I am scared, and I look forward to being on the other-side of cancer.”

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Pryor noted her fears ahead of surgery, saying “it’s all about surrendering… energy and spirit, and trusting that it’s going to be what it’s supposed to be.” She then thanked her husband and daughter, her family and fans for their prayers and “good energy you’ve been giving me,” she said.

As an actress/comic, Pryor is best known for her role in the late 80s/early 90s television comedy Head of the Class. In 2019, she entered the political area with the goal of ousting first-term Councilman Ryan Dorsey from his district in the northeast part of Baltimore. But last year Pryor loss her bid for a seat on the Baltimore City Council.

Pryor previously said that her desire to seek public office was sparked in late 2017 after she witnessed her daughter being tormented and harassed at her elementary school, theGRIO reported. She said the conflict that took place between her and school administrators unexpectedly woke up something in her, and it ultimately served as a catalyst for her to run for City Council.

Read More: ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

“I lived in Baltimore for 13 years. Perhaps to you, that’s a “hot minute”. I have had family here since the 1920s and a few who still reside here. I want to serve my district and community and provide towards its growth. So, before you judge, hear me out,” she tweeted in 2019.

Feeling emotional as I say goodbye to my bras. Headed for double mastectomy with DIEP flap reconstruction on Tuesday morning. #FuckCancer #cancersucks #IWantToLive #breastcancerawareness pic.twitter.com/5zUJKc5Xhf — Rain Pryor (@RainPryor) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, fans and followers have been supportive during her cancer battle, with many leaving inspiring comments and words of encouragement under Pryor’s social media posts. Several noted that it is okay “to be scared,” during this process.

Pryor’s famous father reportedly split with her mother and his second wife, Shelley Bonus, when Rain was 6 months old.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

