Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail for pointing gun at family

The point guard signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November.

Loading the player...

Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail for pointing a gun at a family outside of his home.

The incident occurred in September, when Beasley pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their teenager as the three were on a Parade of Homes tour in the high-end neighborhood of Plymouth, Minnesota. Beasley, 24, and his now-estranged wife, Montana Yao, were renting an area property at the time.

Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley is shown in action last month against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Prosecutors said that the family was looking for another home to view after seeing that Beasley and Yao’s home was roped off; the point guard reportedly emerged from the home, pointed his firearm at them and told them to leave his property.

Officers who later searched Beasley’s home found the rifle, three other guns and more than 835 grams of marijuana.

As part of his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony threats of violence, and the felony drug charges were dropped.

Read More: Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem before games

Beasley will also be on probation for three years, have to complete an anger management program, submit to random drug testing, and will be banned from ever owning or possessing a gun. After two years of probation, he can petition the court for the charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor.

He will also have to complete an anger management program and submit to random drug testing.

A victim impact statement read at sentencing said the incident caused the family “severe emotional trauma.” They said Beasley pointing a gun at them has disrupted their lives personally and professionally.

Read More: Yahoo Sports reporter Terez Paylor is dead at 37: ‘Shocked and saddened’

In response, Beasley apologized, saying: “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”

If Beasley contracts COVID-19 or an outbreak of the virus occurs at the jail, he will be released to complete his sentence on electronic home monitoring. He’s set to start serving his sentence at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility on May 26 at the end of the 2021 NBA season.

Despite his legal issues, Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the team in November.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

