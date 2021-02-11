Baton Rouge Council offers Alton Sterling’s family $4.5 million settlement

Sterling was shot six times by Officer Blane Salamoni in 2016 while selling CDs in front of a convenience store

Alton Sterling’s family is finally seeing some level of justice.

On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council of Louisiana voted on a $4.5 million settlement for the man who was shot by a police officer in 2016, per ABC News.

“I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case,” tweeted Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much-needed closure in this traumatic episode in our history.”

Now we must continue the work of building a more fair and equitable community, where every citizen is treated justly, no matter their race or ethnicity. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) February 11, 2021

Broom adds, “Now we must continue the work of building a more fair and equitable community, where every citizen is treated justly, no matter their race or ethnicity.”

In November of 2020, the council rejected a $5million settlement for the family.

Sterling was shot six times by Officer Blane Salamoni, who was fired from the police department two years after he killed the father of five.

Sterling was standing outside of Baton Rouge’s Triple S convenience store on July 5, 2016, when he was killed. A 911 call was made about a man selling CDs outside of the store. Officers were responding to the call when they confronted him.

At the time he was 37-years-old.

Alton Sterling | Facebook

In 2018, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul admitted he regrets the hiring of officer Blane Salamoni.

“I want to apologize to the family of Alton Sterling and his family because [Salamoni] never should have been hired. Although we obviously cannot change the past, it is clear we need to change the future,” Paul said during a press conference, per WAFB-TV.

“The individuals involved in his murder took away a man with children who depended on their daddy on a daily basis,” said Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of Sterling’s oldest son. “I for one will not rest … until the adequate punishment is served to all parties involved.”

If Sterling’s family accepts the offer, they will avoid trial scheduled for March 1.

