Charles H. ‘Chuck’ James III, CEO of one of country’s oldest Black businesses, dies

A graduate of Morehouse’s class of 1981 and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, James took the family business to the next level by diversifying the company’s holdings

Loading the player...

Charles “Chuck” H. James III of C.H. James & Co has passed away at the age of 62 due to heart complications, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

James is the fourth generation of his family to run C.H. James & Co., which supplied produce to schools, restaurants, and other establishments. His grandfather started the West Virginia company in 1881.

A graduate of Morehouse’s class of 1981 and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, James took the family business to the next level by diversifying the company’s holdings. It is one of the oldest Black companies in the country.

Back in 2010, he spoke with Black Enterprise and offered tips to predecessors on the best way to hand down a family business.

Read More: Court stays execution of Alabama inmate Willie B. Smith

“There needs to be an interim step to encourage the next generation to work outside of the business for a while before joining the family business.”

C.H. James III (Credit: Linkedin)

James worked at the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust Co., which is now a part of Bank of America, before he took on the family business.

“You can’t handle your boss like you handle your dad. But when your dad is your boss, those lines can become blurred,” he said.

Read More: Atlanta officers fired for using force on college students reinstated

James went on to also become one of the largest Burger King franchise owners in the Chicago area and moved to the city in 2004, per Chicago Sun Times.

“He was one of the biggest franchise owners of Burger Kings in the Midwest,” said a friend, Lyle Logan.

But in 2014, he moved to Atlanta to be closer to is family and his other Burger King franchises around Birmingham, Alabama.

James is survived by his children with his ex-wife Jeralyn Williams; sons James, Charles Howell “C.H. IV”, Nelson and Jerome “William” James; his mother, Lucia James and his sisters.

A virtual celebration will be held for him on Feb. 17.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

