Twitter CFO: Trump ban permanent even if he runs in 2024

Even if he chooses to run for office again, the former president will not be allowed back on the social platform

Regardless of what Donald Trump’s future plans are he will not be allowed to return to Twitter.

On Wednesday, Twitter CFO Ned Segal spoke with CNN and made it clear the former president is permanently banned from the platform.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” said Segal.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial after he was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. There are rumors swirling that Trump may try to run for office again in 2024 but even if he does, the ban will stay in place.

“Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official, remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal added. “And if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Twitter is not alone in moving away from Trump. Members of his own party are contemplating creating an anti-Trump group, as previously reported by theGrio.

As Trump‘s second impeachment trial rages on with compelling presentations from Democrats asserting he incited rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol, the case for conviction has rapidly become less about the former president than the state of the Republican party right now.

According to a new Reuters report, dozens of Republicans met recently to discuss breaking away from the GOP to form a “center-right breakaway party” in direct opposition to Trump.

The report notes that more than 120 people participated in a Zoom call that included former elected Republicans, former officials from past administrations, and even an assortment of ex-ambassadors and Republican strategists.

The group is said to be planning to run their own candidates in some races, but they reportedly also seek to to endorse candidates aligned with their “principled conservatism” beliefs, whether they are registered Republicans, Democrats or Independents.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

