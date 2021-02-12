Brandy and Todrick Hall drop ‘Cinderella’ medley to commemorate Disney+ release

The original film was finally released on Disney+ today

Fans are ecstatic over the news that 1997’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney Houston is finally heading to Disney+. Now, to commemorate the long-awaited release, Brandy and Todrick Hall have dropped a Cinderella medley on YouTube.

In the video medley, Brandy and Hall sing songs from the Disney film’s original soundtrack and recreate some of the most iconic scenes. Brandy even wears the signature blue Cinderella dress and dances with Hall while singing “Ten Minutes Ago” with a full ensemble.

The video also features cameos from original cast members Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, and more.

Read More: Brandy reacts to ‘Cinderella’ going to Disney+, remembers co-star Natalie Desselle-Reid

Brandy herself tweeted about the collaboration with Todrick Hall. The singer wrote, “When @todrick calls and says ‘Do you want to break the internet and touch people with a full musical YouTube video in only 72 hours?’ you don’t ask questions. You grab your ball gown and glass slippers and make it work.”

When @todrick calls and says “Do you want to break the internet and touch people with a full musical YouTube video in only 72 hours?” you don’t ask questions. You grab your ball gown and glass slippers and make it work. Watch the full video! 👑 https://t.co/6MHOru1Qtq pic.twitter.com/XmiVPX7g6P February 12, 2021

Todrick Hall also tweeted about how Brandy’s Cinderella influenced him in his youth and “changed his life.”

He wrote, “In 1997 I saw ‘Cinderella’ starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!”

In 1997 I saw “Cinderella” starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true! pic.twitter.com/wNxqJVmvvf February 12, 2021

Brandy sat down with theGrio earlier this week to reflect on the legacy of Cinderella and her excitement for its new home on Disney+.

She explained, “I’m very blessed to have experienced what I experienced in ’97 with Cinderella, with a multicultural cast, diverse artists from Whitney Houston to Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, all of these amazing people…And then to share it with my daughter now and this new generation, I just think it’s going to touch them. It’s going to inspire them to dream big dreams … they’re going to love it.”

Check out the Brandy and Todrick’s Cinderella medley below.

You can watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Disney+ now.

