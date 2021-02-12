Ravens’ Jimmy Smith and family robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles

'A reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic.'

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angels on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred after Smith, 32, and his family — including three children — departed Los Angeles International Airport, unaware that three men were following them to their hotel located 40 miles away, CBS reports. The specifics of what went down are not clear but once at the hotel, the Brown family was robbed at gunpoint. No one was injured during the confrontation.

“Just a very scary situation and a reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic. Be careful and always watch your surroundings,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. He also noted that the encounter with the robbers “was one of the scariest nights I’ve been apart of.”

The Ravens organization addressed the incident in a brief statement on Friday.

“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith,” the team said. “We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

No suspects have been arrested, according to reports.

Smith played college ball at the University of Colorado before he was drafted by the Ravens in 2011. He reportedly signed a one-year extension with the team last year and is set to bag $2 million next season.

In 2018, Smith was suspended for the first four games of the regular season after the NFL found evidence of “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors” toward a former girlfriend, theGRIO reported. The move stemmed from a petition filed by the mother of his oldest child who accused him of domestic violence. The league said his antics violated the personal conduct policy.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organization, my coaches, my teammates, my fiancée and all our fans. I’m very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension,” Smith said in a statement at the time. “I take full responsibility for my past conduct,” he continued.

“Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again. I will take all necessary steps to be a positive role model for both my sons, for the NFL and for the entire Ravens community,” Smith added.

