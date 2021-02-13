Black-owned business gift guide to Valentine’s Day

Make this Valentine’s Day your business to support a Black-owned business

Valentine’s Day is this weekend. If you haven’t secured a gift yet for the special person in your life, we’ve got you covered! Keep on reading!

UNCOVERD

Uncoverd is the brainchild of founder Schuanne Cappel who travels the world to bring unique, emerging designers to your fingertips. Storytelling through behind the scenes photos from shoots, editorials featuring designers and interesting images from her experiences. You can shop clothing from emerging designers, one of a kind ensembles, accessories and jewelry on her site. Whether you want to make a statement or even shop vintage pieces, you’ll uncover it all here.

We fell in love with this vintage tiger-striped coat. These Anemone earrings by Vietnamese designer Nga Duong are on our wishlist!

You’re guaranteed to find something you love. Shop here.

GLORY SPRING CANDLES SET

Glory Spring Candles

Glory Skincare is a Black-owned, family-run business whose tagline is “we see the beauty in hue”. The skin care line expanded and is now offering a candle gift set, which is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a family member or loved one. It consists of two airy scents that will help you spring into a new season. Cozy Up consists of scents including cashmere and white musk for a clean, light smell, while Groove contains eucalyptus and mint for a cool, fresh scent.

Shop the set here.

NEGRIS LEBRUM

Negris LeBrum

Negris LeBrum is designed by Travis Hamilton. The brand “was inspired from a love story that began in the 1940s between a gorgeous French Creole woman and a handsome man,” according to the website. Hamilton is telling their forbidden love story aesthetically through affordable clothing, accessories and even makeup.

For Black History Month, Negris LeBrum launched their American Legends Series. It consists of graphic t-shirts that reimagine American history through the Black American lens. Designs include Harriet Tubman as the Statue of Liberty as well as Mt. Rushmore featuring our Black heroes including Barack Obama, Malcolm X, John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

Shop the American Legends series here.

BUTTAH

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud

Buttah is a skin care line created in 2018 by Dorian Renaud, a model, actor, and host that’s graced the pages of Vogue as well as hosting Warner Bros’ entertainment news show Extra. Consistently being on camera makes skin care incredibly important for the CEO and he’s passing on his beauty secrets to the masses.

The brand is cruelty-free, FDA registered as well as containing organic ingredients. The ingredients are simple: featuring raw shea butter (the only ingredient!) in the Facial Shea Butter and lavender extract to calm your skin in the facial cleanser. It’s the perfect unisex skincare brand. Buy for your partner who may be new to a skincare routine and use it when you overnight at their place. Sounds like a win, win to us.

Shop the Customizable Skin Kit — it’s like three gifts in one!

HOUSE OF HAMANI

House of Hamani

Want to give the gift of Morrocco? House of Hamani has something for your lover or friend that appreciates the beauty of North Africa. The online store features everything from home décor to lighting to fashion to accessories. Undoubtedly, you’ll find the perfect gift.

You can shop here. Personally, we are a big fan of the Berber Style Tagine Serving Pot for the chef in your life or the Moroccan traditional style incense burners to bring a little zen to that special person in your life.

POP! IGLOOS

Pop! Igloo

Now, here’s a way to social distance in style! Pop! Igloos is the latest activation powered by POP! This minority-owned, woman-based business is a curated experience perfect for an intimate setting with loved ones or a memorable gathering with friends.

Think of it as a private venue on the go that can hold up to eight people comfortably. This on-the-go igloo is perfect in all weather. It’s equipped with ventilation, air circulation and the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link, which removes 99.97% of pollutants and serves heating and cooling purposes.

We love the Intimate Igloo that’s perfect for two and a date night to remember. Or book the Gather Igloo and get your friends together for a unique experience. This is only available in the tri-state area … for now.

D BLEU DAZZLED

Dazzle her in style. D Bleu Dazzled is a Black, woman-owned brand that has been on tour with your favorite celebs, like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Lady Gaga, and has been seen on film via Beyoncé’s Black Is King and Lena Waithe‘s Queen and Slim. It’s walked on NYFW runways accompanying Phillip Plein and Michael Costello, just to name a few.

They offer Valentine’s Day sets, swim, clothing, bodysuits, catsuits, accessories and more. Many of the pieces are customizable and they are size inclusive with plus-size options.

The lingerie is what we love and the “Astro” Ringnet Bodystocking is on our wish list!

Shop the entire collection here.

OVERKINK

Overkink was founded in 2018 by Jaycee Chester to bring about sex-positivity in the Black community. They feature lingerie to make you feel sexy; wands to amp up your sex life solo of with a partner; bondage items to satisfy your kinks; condoms to keep you safe … and there’s more.

With so many items to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect item for your partner. Get excited and shop here.

NUBIAN SKIN

Nubian Skin is a favorite for theGrio. This London-based brand has lingerie, shapewear, bodysuits, slips, hosiery, swimwear and menswear. There’s something for everyone in the perfect nude. We love their sexy corset. Featured in Vogue, the brand also has Nubian Beings Live, where founder Ade Hassan interviews interesting BIPOC in various industries.

Get nude here.

HIBISCUS FLOWER SHOP

Flowers are always a good idea for Valentine’s Day. Show your love for someone by buying your floral arrangement from Hibiscus Flower Shop. This Black-owned business is based out of Brooklyn and ships nationwide. They sell beautiful, unique, limited-edition arrangements that sell out quickly. Their motto: “We’re not your ordinary flower shop.” In addition to selling beautiful floral arrangements for everyday display and even your wedding day; they also offer services to design, maintain or update your garden. The consultation is free. True to their name, they ship hibiscus plants, offer vegan hibiscus fudge in chocolate and butterscotch, and sell hibiscus and rose body butter.

Whether you want to build your boo a custom garden, get a unique arrangement, or indulge them in vegan chocolates, Hibiscus Flower Shop is perfect for your needs.

They offer same-day local flower delivery and if you don’t live in the NYC area, you can still buy their treats, skin care products and have items shipped to you.

