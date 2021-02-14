Nicki Minaj’s father killed in a hit-and-run accident
A representative for Minaj confirmed her father's death but she has not yet publicly commented
Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York, TMZ reports.
Nassau County Police in New York said the 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.
According to police, the driver fled the scene without witnesses getting a description of the vehicle.
Maraj was then admitted to a local hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, The Washington Post reports. His death comes four months after the “Starships” rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.
Minaj, 38, has yet to break her silence but a representative from her team confirmed her father’s death but provided no further comment.
In recent years, Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, has opened up about her father in previous interviews including The Wendy Williams Show where she spoke openly about his drug use.
Fellow celebrities and fans took to Twitter to send their condolences to the “Starships” rapper, including rapper Rapsody who tweeted, “Sending love, light and prayers to @NickiMinaj and family.”
@Fucci tweeted, “@NickiMinaj sending love your way.”
