Nicki Minaj’s father killed in a hit-and-run accident

A representative for Minaj confirmed her father's death but she has not yet publicly commented

Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York, TMZ reports.

Nassau County Police in New York said the 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

(Getty Images)

According to police, the driver fled the scene without witnesses getting a description of the vehicle.

Maraj was then admitted to a local hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, The Washington Post reports. His death comes four months after the “Starships” rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj February 14, 2021

Minaj, 38, has yet to break her silence but a representative from her team confirmed her father’s death but provided no further comment.

In recent years, Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, has opened up about her father in previous interviews including The Wendy Williams Show where she spoke openly about his drug use.

Fellow celebrities and fans took to Twitter to send their condolences to the “Starships” rapper, including rapper Rapsody who tweeted, “Sending love, light and prayers to @NickiMinaj and family.”

Sending love, light and prayers to @NICKIMINAJ and family. 🙏🏾✨ — Rapsody (@rapsody) February 14, 2021

@Fucci tweeted, “@NickiMinaj sending love your way.”

