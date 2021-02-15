NFL star Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel: report

The family of retired wide receiver Vincent Jackson had filed a missing persons report just days before his death

Loading the player...

Former NFL player Vincent Jackson is reportedly dead at 38 after his body was discovered on Monday inside a Florida hotel room.

Jackson, who played as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was discovered by a housekeeper at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida, reports TMZ.

Read More: Legendary boxer, Leon Spinks, dead after cancer battle

Vincent Jackson of the San Diego Chargers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating Jackson’s tragic death, however, so far there are no signs of trauma and no apparent cause of death.

Jackson, a 3-time Pro-Bowler who retired from the NFL in 2018, had been reportedly staying at the Tampa Bay area hotel since Jan. 11.

The authorities said that Jackson’s family filed a missing persons report after apparently not being able to contact him. The next day on Feb. 12 police located him, and after speaking with the ex-NFL star they determined everything was fine.

“After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled,” officials said.

Days later, Jackson was found dead in his hotel room.

Read More: Yahoo Sports reporter Terez Paylor is dead at 37: ‘Shocked and saddened’

(Photo: Getty Images)

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

TMZ reports that Jackson worked closely with the sheriff’s department and had been awarded an “honorary deputy.”

“He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions,” Chronister added.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

