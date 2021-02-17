Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy join cast of Amazon’s ‘Harlem’

The series follows the lives of four black women as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams

Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy have joined the cast of Amazon’s upcoming series Harlem (formerly the Untitled Tracy Oliver Project).

The Hollywood veterans join previously announced stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley.

Created, written and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

According to the press release, Guy portrays Patricia, Quinn’s wealthy mom who wants her daughter to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down. Goldberg plays Dr Elise Pruitt, the brilliant, intense new department head at Columbia University with a warmth that has a fragile on/off switch.

Oliver will EP Harlem along with executive producers Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, and Kim Lessing. Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures, Dope) also serve as executive producers from I am OTHER.

Guy is best known for her role as Whitley on A Different World. Goldberg can currently be seen co-hosting ABC’s The View. She also stars in the TV adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel The Stand on CBS All Access.

theGRIO previously reported that Goldberg will be reprising her role of Sister Mary Clarence in Sister Act 3. Disney confirmed that she will produce the project for Disney+ alongside Tyler Perry. Back in 2018, it was announced that Karin Gist (Star/ Mixed-ish) and Regina Hicks (Insecure) would pen the script.

“We’ve been all over Disney begging. They’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. It won’t be Sister Act 3,” Goldberg said at the time. “It will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act, and I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was a part of it.”

