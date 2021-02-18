1921 Tulsa Massacre Documentary in development at History Channel

'This is one of many overlooked stories of African Americans in this country that deserves to be told'

An official documentary about the 1921 Greenwood massacre in Tulsa is coming to The History Channel.

The two-hour documentary film, tentatively known as Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, will debut this summer 100 years after the tragedy that left Black residents of the economically prosperous community dead after being slaughtered by an angry racist white mob.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre was not something I was taught about in school or in any of my history books,” said NBA superstar Russell Westbrook, who will executive produce the documentary.

3rd June 1921: injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“It was only after spending 11 years in Oklahoma that I learned of this deeply troubling and heartbreaking event. This is one of many overlooked stories of African Americans in this country that deserves to be told. These are the stories we must honor and amplify so we can learn from the past and create a better future.”

According to The Wrap, the documentary will be directed by Stanley Nelson of Freedom Riders and Marco Williams, the duPont Award winner. Donnell Beverly, the president of Russell Westbrook Enterprises, will also executive produce the project.

In 1921, many died and thousands of Black residents were injured after angry white mobs attacked the area once known as “Black Wall Street.” According to History.com, the attackers destroyed 35 blocks of businesses, 1,200 homes, and 300 mostly Black people were killed, although the total number of deaths remains undetermined.

Several Black people were charged for the riots but no white residents were charged with murder.

The film will examine the deadly two-day event along with the community’s conception. It will include archival footage and feature interviews with historians and experts of places from organizations including the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. The film will tie together how it impacts us today.

