Jeezy pays tribute to his mother following her death

'Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot,' Jeezy wrote of Mary Jenkins.

Loading the player...

Atlanta rapper Jeezy penned a touching social-media tribute to his mother, Mary Jenkins, who was buried on Wednesday.

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy,” he wrote on Instagram. “Made me man up [and] be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances.”

Atlanta rap star Jeezy shared his gratitude for the support of his loving mother in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, the day she was buried. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for rag & bone)

“My Super Hero,” he called Jenkins.

Jeezy shared his gratitude for her support: “When I had nothing or no one, I had you.”

“You was hard on me. I thank you for that,” he wrote. “You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged.”

The rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, also shared heartfelt acknowledgment of his older brother, Michael, who passed away as a baby. Jeezy also promised to continue to make his mother proud and pledged support for his younger sister, Katrina.

“Rest in Heaven our Queen,” he concluded.

Read More: Naomi Osaka claims victory against Serena Williams in Australian Open

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Jeezy had a tumultuous relationship with his mother in his youth after she became addicted to drugs. However, Jenkins had been clean for years at the time of her death and was reportedly a doting parent and grandparent. Her cause of death was not revealed.

Jeezy told “The Breakfast Club” in 2019 his mother had been battling health challenges and expressed regret that he couldn’t do more for her.

Read More: Ted Cruz spotted boarding flight to Cancun amid Texas power outage

“I took a lot of my time trying to come up, trying to take care of everybody. I didn’t really take the time to be a son,” he said. “Now, she’s not well, so when I see people moving around taking their mothers on tour or on vacation, doing things, it’s like, ‘Damn, I gotta go see my mother in this place.'”

“It hurt,” admitted Jeezy, “because I missed all that time. I can’t get none of it back. I didn’t get nothing but some money, so I didn’t really gain much. I lost my mom, but I thank her every day for giving me morals.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

