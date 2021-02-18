Roger Stone investigated by Feds for ties to Proud Boys

Stone helped spearhead the "Stop the Steal" campaign which protested the 2020 election results

The notorious conservative and Donald Trump ally, Roger Stone, was recently on federal prosecutors’ radar for his affiliations to far-right nationalist organizations.

According to CNN, Stone has not been charged with any crimes but investigators were looking at him in an undisclosed investigation along with Proud Boys, the far-right radical organization. Officials also looked into if they meant to intimidate a federal judge.

The case is closed but it reveals figures close to Trump were involved in the Capitol takeover.

Back in 2019, after Stone testified in a court hearing, a post appeared on his Instagram page featuring Amy Berman Jackson, the judge presiding over his case with crosshairs behind her head. But Stone claimed he did not post the image and said Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, helped him run his social media.

Stone was one of the people pardoned by the former president before he exited the White House.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Now, it looks like Stone has ties to another radical group. He attended the Jan. 6 seize on the Capitol and was accompanied by Oath Keepers. He did not enter the Capitol but helped spearhead the “Stop the Steal” campaign, which protested the 2020 election results.

As per theGrio, six people who are members of the Oath Keepers served as guards to Robert Stone before storming the Capitol.

The New York Times found video footage that shows the group protecting Stone, a friend and former advisor of former President Donald J. Trump on both Jan. 5 and the day of the violent attack.

They were all found to be associated with the Oath Keepers, a national right-wing militia organization that has provided security for right-wing figures during public events in the past, according to the report.

During the afternoon on Jan. 5, Stone is driven around by one of the six Oath Keepers while the others were on foot after he delivered a speech at the U.S. Supreme Court. They continued to provide safety services to Stone later on the same day when he spoke at a political rally on behalf of Trump.

“We will win this fight or America will step off into a thousand years of darkness,” he said during the event, according to the Times.

On the morning of Jan. 6, members are still seen standing guard for Stone before he returned to a hotel for the remainder of the day. While Stone himself was not pictured participating in the insurrection, he shared footage from various speeches and rallies online, according to the report.

The Oath Keepers who surrounded him a majority of the time before the riots began, however, were pictured participating in the violent events.

The New York Times reports that Stone issued a statement on Feb. 10 regarding those who stormed the federal building. According to the publication, he stated he “saw no evidence whatsoever of illegal activity by any members” of the Oath Keepers, and continued to share that if there is proof members did participate, then “they should be prosecuted.”

Additional reporting by DeMicia Inman

