Angela Yee’s Brooklyn store Juices for Life burglarized

The radio personality's New York store, Juices for Life BK, was robbed just before they were set to open

The Brooklyn juice bar owned by radio personality Angela Yee was robbed early this morning, she announced.

The Breakfast Club host revealed via Instagram Live that Juices for Life, the Bed Stuy eatery, was broken just before opening on Friday.

Yee says the thief broke the glass to the store’s front door by throwing a rock and stole the cash register. She also told her 1.5M followers that she luckily keeps cameras in the establishment, but it took a while for officers to arrive at the scene.

Yee said the business does not have a gate in front of it, because she didn’t want it to seem like she did not trust the community. But now she says she has to consider getting one.

“We try to do something positive – everybody has gates,” she says, as she turns the camera around to display neighboring businesses with protective gates. “We don’t have a gate, you think we should get one?”

Yee opened the location back in 2016 to offer healthy alternatives in the borough she grew up in.

“I’m not telling anybody they have to be perfect but what I’m saying is you can be better and it tastes really good too!” she told NBC News back in 2017.

The shop is a franchise that includes other owners linked with hip-hop – Styles P and Jadakiss own locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. When Yee learned what the rappers were doing to make their neighborhoods healthier, she wanted in.

She also uses the space to host a book club and other community-based initiatives including HIV testing and says while it may be a challenge to be healthy all the time, she is personally an advocate of juicing.

“I rather have my green juice in the morning. It keeps you even.”

