Erykah Badu talks Black history in new clip of ‘Forward: The Future of Black Music’

Facebook Watch is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the massive contributions the Black community has given to music

Loading the player...

Erykah Badu is opening up about Black history and the future of Black music in the new clip of Facebook Watch’s Black History Month special series, Forward: The Future of Black Music.

Facebook Watch is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the massive contributions the Black community has given to music and how we are still shaping the way forward in the industry. The four-part special began airing last week, and new episodes have subsequently been dropping on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The show is described as “Influenced by the classic TV series Iconoclasts” and promises viewers will be “a fly on the wall for a musical experience with a legend and their successor.”

Read More: Jill Scott, Erykah Badu’s ‘Verzuz’ battle breaks record and heals souls

The latest episode that premiered today features Erykah Badu and rapper-singer Tobe Nwigwe, who Badu calls in the clip “the future of Black music.”

She explains in the clip, “Tobe you were brought to my attention by my good friend Dave Chappelle, and I said, ‘you dope!’” Nwigwe explains that the exchange between the comedian and Badu became the inspiration for his song, “I’m Dope.”

In the clip, Badu opens up about the lyrics of his song and how she initially wondered how “somebody could actually put that in a song and make it a jam.”

Nwigwe explains, “It’s about anybody who started something from nothing, and you got a skill set, or a talent or a vision or whatever it is…like, it’s possible.” Then, in a heartfelt moment, Badu thanks Nwgie for his song and the message behind it.

Other episodes of this special Black History Month series include appearances by Chance the Rapper and his brother Taylor Bennett, John Legend with D Smoke, and Yara Shahidi with Neelam.

You can catch up and watch the latest episode of Forward: The Future of Black Music featuring Erykah Badu and Tobe Nwigwe on Facebook Watch now.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

