Dad-to-be killed in explosion while putting together gender reveal device

Christopher Pekny passed away on Sunday due to what his family calls a ‘freak accident'

A New York man was killed after recently learning he is going to be a father.

Christopher Pekny passed away on Sunday due to what his family calls a ‘freak accident.” The 28-year-old was working on a machine for a “gender reveal” party when it exploded. The New York State police and the bomb disposal unit are investigating the device, per People.

“On February 21, 2021, at approximately 11:55 a.m., State Police Liberty responded to a residence on the Lt. JG Brender Highway in the town of Liberty for a report of an explosion,” per a statement released by police. “An investigation revealed that Christopher Pekny, age 28, from the town of Liberty was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.”

Christopher Pekny (Credit: Facebook)

Pekny’s brother Michael Pekny, 27, was injured by the device. He was taken to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Their older brother, Peter Pekny, 34 told the New York Times it was “the freakiest of freak accidents that I could ever imagine.”

“If you could think of any two people who were the closest two people — amplify that tenfold,” said their older brother.

The family owns a restaurant in the Catskills section on New York called Robin Hood Diner. They released a statement on Monday via Facebook in regards to the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear an beloved Christopher. We appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown. The Robin Hood will be closed for the immediate future. More details will be posted when we have them available. Thank you.”

We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear an beloved Christopher.We appreciate the… Posted by Robin Hood Diner on Monday, February 22, 2021

Peter said his brother began to mature when he learned he would become a father.

“He was really looking forward to starting a family,” said the older brother. “He was really starting to settle down and grow up.”

