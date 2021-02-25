Close friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene among those who stormed Capitol

'We were all there. It was not Antifa, and it was not BLM,' Anthony Aguero said, contradicting Greene.

A friend and ally of Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 in a deadly insurrection that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Anthony Aguero, a conservative known for live-streaming during rallies, admitted that he was among the thousands of insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. He shot live from there, posting on Instagram.

A friend of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted he took part in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, directly contradicting Greene, who’s been trying to spread the debunked theory that those who stormed the Capitol were members of Antifa. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

“We were all there. It was not Antifa, and it was not BLM,” said Aguero in a video posted Jan. 7. “It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself.”

“I walked amongst all those people,” he added.

Aguero’s comments directly contradict Greene, a Republican, who has been trying to spread the debunked theory that those who stormed the Capitol were members of Antifa.

“There were warnings Antifa would dress as Trump supporters at the Jan 6 rally, days in advance,” Greene tweeted on Jan. 15. “The National Guard was requested for Jan 6 rally and was turned down. No excuse to anyone that attacked the Capitol, no matter who you are, but Antifa was clearly there.”

Aguero streamed a video after the riot, in which he said: “A message was sent. These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they’ve been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals.”

“The National Guard has just been called in. A woman was shot in the face earlier. There was blood all over the floor. I recorded it for y’all,” Aguero continued. “I could not go live during the whole event because the signal was either jammed purposely or there was just too many, too many people out there. Guys, I was able to make it inside the chambers, and I have footage that I’m going to provide for you guys as we made our way in there.”

Greene, among the most controversial freshman representatives in Congress, has a notable history of spreading conspiracy theories and has frequently referred to Aguero as a “friend.” According to CNN’s KFile, which researches social media histories of politicians, found instances where Aguero called Greene “one of my closest friends.”

In his clips, Aguero referred to those who stormed the Capitol as patriots. When asked about his videos, he said he entered the building as an “independent journalist,” according to CNN.

“I fully support Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he told the media outlet. “We need more great people like her. God bless her and her family.”

