Jay-Z, Usher to appear at Harry Belafonte’s virtual 94th birthday party event

The iconic singer/actor and activist was celebrated by a star-studded list of celebrities

Legendary singer, songwriter and activist Harry Belafonte is having a virtual 94th birthday party event, with a guest list that features Jay-Z, Usher and more.

Belafonte has made incredible contributions to the music industry, and it looks like the very same industry is coming together to pay their respects and help cement his legacy even further.

The Gathering for Harry is a surprise virtual event for Belafonte, which is set to air this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The virtual celebration boasts an impressive guest list, including Jay-Z and Usher, music icons in their own right.

Harry Belafonte attends “The Terms Of My Surrender” at Belasco Theatre on Aug. 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The event will benefit the nonprofit organization The Gathering for Justice that is also giving Jay-Z the Gatekeeper of Truth award.

President and CEO of Carmen Perez-Jordan explained, “As our nation faces a critical time in our democracy and the fight to protect our freedom, much of the work of today’s movement for justice is inspired by the leadership and guidance of Mr. B, as we lovingly call him. Jay-Z has picked up that baton for this generation.”

He is receiving the award, “for his support to organizers on the frontlines during these political times and his inspiration to generations past & future.”

The award was “created in tribute to the wisdom shared with a young Belafonte by his mentor, famed actor/singer/activist Paul Robeson: ‘Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s radical voice.’”

The guest list also includes Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlamagne Tha God, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Susan Sarandon & Pete Buttigieg, Common, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie & Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Aja Monet, Mysonne The General, Bryan Stevenson and more.

You can get tickets for the virtual gathering here.

