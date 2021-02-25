Woman reports ex-boyfriend to FBI for Capitol riots after he calls her ‘moron’

After alleged text messages and photos from Richard Michetti of his participation in the insurrection, his ex turned him in

Loading the player...

Richard Michetti is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend alerted authorities that he was part of the group that stormed the Capitol on Jan 6.

Read More: Pennsylvania lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta, 30, announces bid for US Senate

The Pennsylvania man was arguing with the woman when he called her a “moron.” She then alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he was involved in the uprising. He was arraigned on Tuesday per People.

He faces charges of “entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Congress.”

Richard Michetti has been charged with participating in the Capitol riots after his ex called the FBI. (FBI)

“If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron,” said an alleged text message from Michetti.

The argument began after he began sending his ex images from the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection.

“They … told us ‘we rigged the election and there’s nuthin’ you can do about it,’ and ‘what do you think should be done?” read another text message.

He also claimed his actions were justified because Joe Biden was a “fraud” and “tyranny.”

Michetti also allegedly bragged about entering the Capitol, “We stormed the building, they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs.”

Michetti did not enter a plea but if convicted, he faces about 20 years in federal prison.

The arrest warrant includes images of him around and inside the building along with a D.C. hotel receipt that confirms he was in the area.

As reported by theGrio, a Pennsylvania police officer is also facing charges for participating in the riot.

North Cornwall Township officer Joseph Fischer, listed as a patrolman on the department’s site, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say that he posted a Facebook video of him entering the building and getting into a “physical encounter” with at least one police officer. They say Fischer was captured on body camera footage from a police officer who was among those trying to push demonstrators out of the Capitol building.

The next day, authorities say, Fischer said on Facebook that there had been “some minor destruction and a few things were stolen” but things were “98% peaceful.” The post also said “we pushed police back about 25 feet. Got pepper balled and OC sprayed, but entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power.”

JUST IN: An officer from Pennsylvania's North Cornwall Township Police Department is the latest to face charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.



Here's what he told an associate on Facebook after the attack, per the FBI affidavit. pic.twitter.com/TNE0kvLJvq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 19, 2021

Authorities say Fischer later said on Facebook that he “may need a new job” but has “no regrets” because that may be “the price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away.”

North Cornwall Township police said in a statement that Fischer had been suspended without pay, saying that while citizens have the right of free speech they must also be accountable for their actions and “the United States of America is a government of laws which we are sworn to uphold.”

Neither the township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021,“ the statement said.

Read More: Pennsylvania police officer facing charges in Capitol riot

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Fischer and a message could not be left at a number listed for him; a message seeking comment was sent to his police department email address.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

