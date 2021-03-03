Jesse Jackson released from hospital after 3-week stay: ‘I was unable to walk’

'I look forward to returning to work to continue to make a difference in racial injustices,' said Rev. Jackson.

Loading the player...

Rev. Jesse Jackson has healed and says he’s ready to get back to work.

The civil rights icon was released from the Northwestern-affiliated Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after a three-week stay. According to Chicago Suntimes, he was initially suffering from abdominal pains and underwent surgery.

“When I entered the rehab center, I was unable to walk. Today, I walked out returning home, and work strengthened. I look forward to returning to work to continue to make a difference in racial injustices, and I look forward to the next march,” said Jackson.

“Thank you, with an abundance of appreciation and gratitude to the Ryan Rehab staff. They are the best. The doctors, medical team, and therapist have provided me a healthy recovery.”

Read More: Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

Jackson was first admitted to Northwestern on Jan. 29 and underwent immediate surgery. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization that Jackson founded and is president of released a statement about his health.

“After medical observation, diagnosis, and successful surgery, Rev. Jackson continued with a normal recovery,” said PUSH on Tuesday.

DETROIT, MI – JULY 24: Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at the NAACP 110th National Convention on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The theme of this years Convention is, When We Fight, We Win. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

“Because of his Parkinson’s disease, the medical staff at Northwestern made a normal transfer of Rev. Jackson to the Shirley Ryan Rehabilitation Center for a period of exercise and therapy. After a month at the Shirley Rehab Center, he leaves today to return home to his family and friends and his civil rights work.”

On the day of Jackson’s admittance to the hospital, the 79-year-old was slated to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine shot at Roseland Community Hospital. The facility was scheduled to have a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate its new Sickle Cell and Oncology Clinic, but the event was canceled two hours prior. Jackson has lived with sickle cell traits for decades.

Read More: Rev. Jesse Jackson resting comfortably after being hospitalized, recovering from surgery

His first shot was administered on Jan. 8 by Dr. Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Corbett, the Black woman scientist who helped lead the team that produced the Moderna vaccine.

The reverend is healing but was sure to pay respects to civil rights activist Vernon Jordan, who passed away on Monday.

“Vernon Jordan was a colleague of mine in the Civil Rights Movement and a good personal friend. I will miss my great friend Vernon Jordan. Thank you for a job well done. Our prayers are with your family during this time of bereavement. Rest in peace Vernon,” said Jackson.

“You left the world better than you found it.”

In this March 3, 2011 photo, Vernon Jordan attends the 40th Anniversary Gala for “A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste” Campaign at The New York Marriott Marquis. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

As reported by theGrio, Vernon Jordan left behind a beautiful legacy.

He died at his home in Washington D.C. on Monday evening at age 85. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Jordan was the former president of the National Urban League and became a close adviser to President Bill Clinton during his administration. A civil rights activist, Jordan also consulted former President Barack Obama.

“The last thing he’d ever do is betray a friendship,” Clinton said of Jordan back in 1996. “It’s good to have a friend like that.”

An Atlanta, Georgia native, Jordan graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1957, where he was the only Black student in a class of 400. He detailed his experience as an undergrad in Robert Penn Warren‘s 1965 book, Who Speaks for the Negro?

Jordan went on to graduate from Howard University School of Law in 1960 and was a prominent member of Omega Psi Phi and Sigma Pi Phi fraternities.

At one time a field director for the NAACP, Jordan’s passing was noted by Derrick Johnson, the current president of the organization. “Today, the world lost an influential figure in the fight for civil rights and American politics, Vernon Jordan,” Johnson said in a statement early Tuesday. “An icon to the world and a lifelong friend to the NAACP, his contribution to moving our society toward justice is unparalleled.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

