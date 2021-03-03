Shalanda Young favored for WH job after Tanden withdraws nomination

For 14 years, Young has worked on the staff of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations, the last four as its staff director.

Shalanda Young, who was being vetted for confirmation as the deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is now being considered for director after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination.

Tanden underwent vicarious scrutiny by Senate Republicans for a history of controversial tweets about politicians from both parties. Ultimately, after losing support from fellow Democrats, Tanden withdrew her nomination for the director role.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” she said in a statement Tuesday night.

Tanden’s words came just hours after Young shined in her own confirmation hearing. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham told Young, “You’ll get my support, maybe for both jobs.”

In contrasting Young with Tanden, Graham said, “Everybody who deals with you on our side has nothing but good things to say. You might talk me out of voting for you, but I doubt it.”

Young had previously been the staff director of the House Appropriations Committee. However, she did not undercut Tanden, saying the Center for American Progress president had “apologized profusely” for her tweets. Young added the two would make a “great team” if they were both confirmed, which is no longer a possibility.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Young earned degrees from both Loyola University and Tulane University.

For 14 years, Young has worked on the staff of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations, the last four as its staff director. She was the first Black woman to hold that position.

“Shalanda would be a slam dunk to get confirmed,” a Democrat close to the White House told CNN.

For Tanden’s future, experts believe she will likely be offered another position in the Biden administration, one that wouldn’t require her to be confirmed by the Senate.

