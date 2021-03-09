Man kills wife, 2 children in murder-suicide after she posts about abuse

Tragedy strikes in Missouri after mother shares accounts of domestic abuse online.

A Missouri mother shared online last week that she was being abused by her husband, days later he killed her and two of her children.

Roseann McCulley, her 13-year-old son, Kayden Johnson, and 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks were murdered by her estranged husband, Bobby McCulley III last week.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was found unharmed at a relative’s home.

Robert McCulley III (Source: New York Post)

Robert McCulley III has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of kidnapping, 1 count of burglary, and 7 counts of armed criminal action. However, he will never face those charges. Police confirmed that he took his own life after the crimes.

Local reports say that McCulley III broke into his wife’s home intending to kill her. He reportedly held the family for hours against their will before finally shooting them to death.

A neighbor, Michelle Clayton, has been charged with hindering prosecution for reportedly misleading police.

Michelle Clayton (Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

According to a local outlet, KMOV, Roseann McCulley reportedly wrote on her Facebook page that she had been hospitalized after her husband “was able to stomp my chest and abdomen, so the bruising and swelling is really bad there.”

After a post detailing the abuse, her husband commented, “Everyone enjoying the show! More to come.”

Her page has since been disabled.

A family friend, Stephanie St. John said that she had become increasingly concerned for her friend after the hospitalization. Her friend, who she called Rosey, was a “very sweet girl, very intelligent” person.

St. John said Rosey couldn’t be convinced to take her children and go into hiding, but the friends made a pact to call each other every two hours. On Thursday night, her calls began to go unanswered.

A study called Men Who Murder Their Families: What the Research Tells Us found that 91% of partner homicide/suicides are committed by men. Risk factors include past threats of violence, and as in this case, the presence of stepchildren in the home.

Additionally, issues like financial stressors and past criminal history may be risk factors.

St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a press conference, “It takes a village to protect a child.” He added that while domestic violence is a problem for women, it is also a problem for all of us.

