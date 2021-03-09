Black-owned D.C. restaurant distributes meals to first-responders, front-line workers

'We really wanted to make sure that we could get those meals out to those individuals in need,' Booker Parchment, the owner of Mr. Braxton Bar and Kitchen, says

Mr. Braxton Bar and Kitchen, a Black-owned restaurant in Washington, distributed 700 free meals to residents, front-line workers and emergency first responders last weekend, one of eight Black-owned restaurants in cities across the country that participated in the meal distribution program.

“We really wanted to make sure that we could get those meals out to those individuals in need,” Booker Parchment, the owner of Mr. Braxton Bar and Kitchen, said.

Parchment partnered with the Washington D.C. Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc.’s Guide Right committee to coordinate the sites and help distribute the meals, setting up distribution centers at Howard University Hospital Center, Washington Hospital Center, the Metropolitan Police Department and several other locations around Washington.

Booker Parchment is pictured on the left, next to Cora Masters Berry, founder and CEO at the Recreation Wishlist Committee. (Credit: Alicia Diaz/Booker Parchment)

“We have brothers that are out there ready to get moving. We are all about supporting the community,” said Kevin Jones, chair of Guide Right, which partners young Black men with mentors who provide education and career path guidance. Parchment’s two sons participated in the program.

Amazon Prime Video supported Mr. Braxton’s food distribution program as well as those of seven other Black-owned restaurants in major cities by providing funding and staff from their Black Employee Network to help distribute the meals.

Last weekend was chosen to coincide with Amazon’s release of the movie Coming 2 America.

Two employees from Amazon’s Black Employee Network. (Credit: Alicia Diaz)

“Prime Video will continue to raise and celebrate Black excellence in each U.S. region by partnering with local Black-owned restaurants to provide over 5,000 meals to those in need,” the company said in a press release.

Mr. Braxton Bar and Kitchen shared the happy news on its official Instagram page, writing, “Many Thanks to #Amazon!🙏🏾🙏🏾Amazon Studio supported us in feeding 700 DC residents!” alongside a photo of the announcement.

