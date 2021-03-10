Naya Rivera’s dad calls out Ryan Murphy for not fulfilling promises after her death

The 'Glee' creator promised to create a college fund for Rivera's son but he has failed to do so according to her father

Naya Rivera’s father is holding Glee creator Ryan Murphy accountable.

George Rivera spoke out on social media yesterday, saying that Murphy promised to create a college fund for the late actress’ son but he has failed to do so.

“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” …. vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in a unexplainable tragedy ..”, wrote Rivera while responding to a fan who said he should “drag” Murphy for his actions, per The Jasmine Brand.

Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the Premiere Screening of FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum” on October 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Naya died last July after disappearing from a boat she rented with her son for an excursion. Hours after the rental expired, searchers found the boy, Josey Dorsey, 4, alone on the boat in a life jacket. After a five-day search of the waters in Southern California near where she disappeared, Naya was found in what was eventually ruled an accident.

Rivera continued, posting, “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s knows that I know ….”

But Murphy responded to Rivera’s comments:

“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” he wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate,” tweeted Murphy.

Back when Naya’s death first hit the news Murphy released a statement about the actress.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera. Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot,” per the statement, according to People.

“But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” the trio wrote.

“Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around.”

Ryan Murphy speaks onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

As previously reported by theGrio, Naya’s family is pursuing a wrongful death suit.

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the 5-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Naya Rivera.

According to TMZ, Dorsey claims the boat she used that fateful day did not comply with safety standards.

“[The boat was] not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices,” said Ryan’s attorney Amjad Khan.

If the statement is accurate, this is a violation of California law, the gossip website reported.

Additional reporting by Christian Spencer

