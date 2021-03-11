Barack, Michelle Obama get vaccine in new ad with all living presidents except Trump

The former Presidents are urging folks to get vaccinated.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama came together for a new advertisement promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. The former presidents were seen in two different videos released on Thursday prompting the vaccine but Donald Trump was not in either video, as reported by CNN.

In this screengrab, (L-R) Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush speak during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

“So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it is available to you,” Obama says.

“Roll up your sleeve and do you part,” Bush adds in the one-minute video.

“This is our shot,” says Clinton. Carter concludes the ad holding a vaccine card and says “Now it is up to you.” The video ends with clips of the Presidents and their first ladies.

It is unclear why Trump or his wife were not featured in the video. They did quietly receive the vaccine back in January.

In a second video Bush, Obama and Clinton stand together to promote the vaccine.

“Our fellow Americans,” says Clinton. “Right now, the Covid-19 vaccines are available to millions of Americans.” Obama chimes in with, “And soon they will be available to everyone.”

“The science is clear, these vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” says Bush. “So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it is available to you.”

“That’s the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward,” says Obama. “It’s up to you.”

The video is a collaboration with Covid Collaborative project and the Ad Council, nonprofit that promotes public service announcements.

The availability for the COVID-19 vaccine is ramping up as reported by theGrio. President Joe Biden will purchase 100 million additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 to speed up the fight against coronavirus in the United States.

According to NBC News, Biden will announce that he is directing his Health and Human Services team to purchase the vaccine supply. The information was confirmed to the news outlet by two administration officials. Earlier this month, Biden revealed the country was on course to have everyone vaccinated against coronavirus by May.

This was after the Food and Drug Administration approved the J&J vaccine.

“This order allows for the president to plan for the future and the latter part of the year,” said White House senior adviser on COVID response Andy Slavitt to NBC. “This is war time, and as facts still emerge it gives us maximum flexibility for our upcoming needs.”

Although enough vaccine supply for the population was secured through Moderna and Pfizer purchases, the new deal will stand as a backup should either of the aforementioned companies have production or supply issues. Slavitt revealed that it may be too soon to say when the additional doses would become available. However, according to the report, The White House announced this month that Johnson & Johnson would be working with Merck & Co. to enhance the production process for its vaccine.

Additional reporting by DeMicia Inman

