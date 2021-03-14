2021 Grammys: See the red carpet looks

Some of the best looks from tonight's star-studded Grammys red carpet

After some COVID-19 related speed bumps, “music’s biggest night” is finally here. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is airing tonight on CBS. While this year’s ceremony may look different, the Grammys red carpet is still on, giving fans those jaw-dropping fashion moments we’ve come to love from the historic music ceremony.

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet:

Chloe Bailey One half of one of music’s most exciting duos, Chloe Bailey looks stunning on the red carpet in Louis Vuitton. Tonight, Chloe x Halle are nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for their ballad, “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”. (Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton. Shot in Los Angeles) Halle Bailey Like her sister, Halle Bailey is also rocking Louis Vuitton on the Grammys red carpet tonight. In addition to their Best Traditional R&B Performance, the duo are also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for their 2020 album, “Ungodly Hour.” (Greg Williams for Louis Vuitton. Shot in London) Doja Cat The “Say So” singer is turning heads in a revealing and fun Roberto Cavalli look on the red carpet tonight. The multi-talented artist is up for three Grammy awards tonight, including the coveted Best New Artist Award. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) DaBaby DaBaby is looking fly in a fun Dolce & Gabbana suit on tonight’s red carpet. The rapper’s hit song “Rockstar” is up for Record of the Year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton is all smiles on the Grammys red carpet. All eyes are on the “Black Like Me” singer tonight as she makes history as the first Black female solo artist nominated for a Grammy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) H.E.R. The two-time Grammy winner is nominated once again for tonight’s ceremony. The “I Can’t Breathe’ singer already won an award earlier this evening, taking home Best R&B song for her hit, “Better Than I Imagined.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Trevor Noah The hilarious host of tonight’s ceremony, Trevor Noah is looking dapper and ready for an exciting evening on the red carpet. Known for The Daily Show, Noah is hosting the awards ceremony for the first time ever. Megan Thee Stallion The rapper who took the world by storm is serving a “Savage” look on tonight’s red carpet. Glowing in an orange Dolce & Gabbana dress, Meg won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance earlier this evening. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chloe Bailey One half of one of music’s most exciting duos, Chloe Bailey looks stunning on the red carpet in Louis Vuitton. Tonight, Chloe x Halle are nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for their ballad, “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”. (Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton. Shot in Los Angeles)

