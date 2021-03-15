Black talent dominates Oscars nominations + full list

It's crystal clear that 'Judas and the Black Messiah' is the film to beat at the 93rd Academy Awards

The nominations for the 93rd annual Oscars have been announced, and it looks like a few of our favorite films made quite the impression on the Academy. Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, unveiled this year’s nominees Monday morning, and it’s clear Judas and the Black Messiah is the film to beat.

The Shaka King-directed drama earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography. LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya are both up for Best Supporting Actor in the movie that also scored H.E.R. a nod for Best Original Song for “Fight For You.”

(From left) Darrell Britt-Gibson, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield are shown in a scene from the acclaimed “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which is up for several Academy Awards. (Warner Bros.)

The film that tells the story of Chairman Fred Hampton and the man who betrayed him made history as the first Best Picture contender with an all-Black producing team.

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Best Actor nod for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Viola Davis is up for Best Actress for her portrayal of the title character in the Netflix film that’s also up for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Regina King was left out of the running for Best Director, but her film, One Night in Miami, earned Leslie Odom, Jr. a nod for Best Supporting Actor, and “Speak Now,” his collab with Sam Ashworth, picked up a Best Original Song nomination. The film is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Andra Day is up for Best Actress for her starring turn as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and that’s quite an achievement for the singer, who hasn’t had much acting experience.

Da 5 Bloods and Soul will compete for Best Original Score, and the animated film from Disney/PIXAR is also up for Best Sound and Best Animated Film alongside it’s other offering, Onward.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s film project Crip Camp is nominated for Best Documentary, along with Garrett Bradley’s exquisite project, Time. Netflix’s heart-wrenching doc A Love Song for Latasha earned a nom for Best Documentary Short.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 earned six nods, making it another big contender at this year’s ceremony.

It’s also a big year for women in the industry. Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) have been nominated for Best Director, marking the first time more than one woman has landed in the coveted category.

Winners will be announced at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 25. It will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role:

• Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

• Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

• Anthony Hopkins in The Father

• Gary Oldman in Mank

• Steven Yeun in Minari

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role:

• Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

• Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night in Miami

• Paul Raci in Sound of Metal

• Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah

Best performance by an actress in a leading role:

• Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

• Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday

• Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman

• Frances McDormand in Nomadland

• Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role:

• Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

• Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy

• Olivia Colman in The Father

• Amanda Seyfried in Mank

• Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari

Best animated feature film of the year:

• Onward, Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

• Over the Moon, Glen Keane, Bennie Rim and Peilin Chou

• A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

• Soul, Pete Docter and Dana Murray

• Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Best achievement in cinematography:

• Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

• Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

• News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

• Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

• The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best achievement in costume design:

• Emma, Alexandra Byrne

• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

• Mank, Trish Summerville

• Mulan, Bina Daimler

• Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best achievement in directing:

• Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

• Mank, David Fischer

• Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

• Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

• Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best documentary feature:

• Collective, Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

• Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

• The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

• My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

• Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best documentary short subject:

• Colette, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

• A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

• Do Not Split, Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

• Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Steersman

• A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Best achievement in film editing:

• The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

• Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

• Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

• Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

• The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best international feature film of the year:

• Another Round, Denmark

• Better Days, Hong Kong

• Collective, Romania

• The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

• Quo Vadis, Aida? Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best achievement in makeup and hairstyling:

• Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

• Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

• Mank, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

• Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):

• Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

• Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

• Minari, Emile Mosseri

• News of the World, James Newton Howard

• Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):

• “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

• “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

• “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

• “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

• “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best motion picture of the year:

• The Father, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

• Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

• Mank, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

• Minari, Christina Oh, Producer

• Nomadland, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

• Promising Young Woman, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

• Sound of Metal, Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

• The Trial of the Chicago 7, Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Best achievement in production design:

• The Father, Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

• Mank, Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

• News of the World, Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

• Tenet, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Best animated short film:

• Burrow, Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

• Genius Loci, Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

• If Anything Happens I Love You, Will McCormack and Michael Govier

• Opera, Erick Oh

• Yes-People, Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best live action short film:

• Feeling Through, Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

• The Letter Room, Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

• The Present, Farah Nabulsi

• Two Distant Strangers, Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

• White Eye, Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best achievement in sound:

• Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

• Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

• News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

• Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

• Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best achievement in visual effects:

• Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

• The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

• Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

• The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

• Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best adapted screenplay:

• Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Riving & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

• The Father, Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

• Nomadland, Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

• One Night in Miami, Screenplay by Kemp Powers

• The White Tigers, Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Best original screenplay:

• Judas and the Black Messiah, Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

• Minari, Written by Lee Isaac Chung

• Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell

• Sound of Metal, Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

• The Trial of the Chicago 7, Written by Aaron Sorkin

