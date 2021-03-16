Kendrick Sampson says ‘there’s a possibility’ of an ‘Insecure’ spin-off

'As far as I know, this is the end. But I also know that people bring up movies -- I think Breaking Bad came back with a Breaking Bad movie after the last season and stuff like that, Sex and the City,' said Sampson

Insecure may be coming to an end but don’t give up on the characters yet.

Kendrick Sampson acknowledges that the upcoming fifth season is the show’s last but there could be other projects in the works. During a recent interview, the actor says there is a possibility you could see the characters again.

Kendrick Sampson attends the Celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for the Celebration of Black Cinema)

“As far as I know, this is the end. But I also know that people bring up movies — I think Breaking Bad came back with a Breaking Bad movie after the last season and stuff like that, Sex and the City,” said Sampson to ET. “So I think there’s a possibility. But I think from what I’ve heard, this is the end.”

The actor added, ”I wish I had a hand in creating it.”

Insecure was an instant hit when it first debuted in 2016. The show’s creator, Issa Rae, spoke to Deadline back in January about it coming to an end.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. Prentice Penny serves as an executive producer on the show.

“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Kendrick Sampson speaks during the BLD PWR and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles final march to the polls on October 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Season four left us with a cliff-hanger. Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Issa are back to hooking up but Lawrence has a baby on the way, and his ex-girlfriend, Condola (Christina Elmore) who plans to keep it.

Insecure may be coming to an end but Issa Rae is keeping busy.

In a recent interview with theGrio, Rae opened up about the 10 year anniversary of her first project that helped catapult her to stardom.

It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Rae launched her web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and unknowingly launched herself into super stardom.

The comedy hit YouTube on February 3, 2011 and won a Shorty Award for Best Web Series the following year. The two-season show inspired Rae’s HBO series Insecure and shares a title with her 2015 book.

A photo from Insecure, Season 4, Episode 6. (Credit: HBO)

“In some ways, it feels super fast,” she said of the decade-long career milestone. “I think this past year has really changed the concept of time for me. So it does feel like a different time. But in terms of where I am now and what I’m doing, it doesn’t feel that long ago at all.”

“I feel like I just accomplished that web series and just started ‘Insecure.’ It’s hard to believe now ‘Insecure’ is coming to an end,” she continued.

The groundbreaking HBO series has been a consistent success since it debuted in 2016 and it has launched so many incredible careers aside from its creator’s.

“As far as like ‘Awkward Black Girl’ and ‘Insecure’s’ impact in terms of launching other careers, I think that is to me the best part about both. I think to be able to create something that gave opportunities for other people and platforms for other people to launch and tell their own story is the best accomplishment.”

Additional reporting by Cortney Wills

