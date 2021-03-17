Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson said, 'It’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.'

Loading the player...

NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed by an unnamed plaintiff in Houston.

Watson posted a statement about the lawsuit on Twitter.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected.”

Watson continued, “Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me—it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Read More: Brett Favre needs to stop counting NFL star DeShaun Watson’s coins

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Read More: Deshaun Watson is ready to speak out against racism in the NFL

In an interview with Houston news outlet, FOX26, the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee said that “Watson went too far,” with the woman.

In a Facebook post, Buzbee shared a photo of Watson with a lengthy caption that read in part, “Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect.”

Buzbee continues saying, “This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped NOW! Stay tuned for details.”

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who is currently in the middle of trade talks with the Texans. Before the start of the 2020 season, Watson signed a four-year $156 million contract extension but grew frustrated with the team’s challenges in hiring a new general manager and head coach.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

