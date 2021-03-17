Secret Service arrest armed man near VP Harris’ home

Paul Murray was described as suffering from delusions and believed the government was after him

Loading the player...

The Secret Service detained a man outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris who was in possession of guns and ammunition.

Paul Murray, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday around 1 p.m. near the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Fox5 reported. The San Antonio man has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

Read More: Vice President Kamala Harris’ portfolio becomes focus of Biden agenda

Police claimed that guns and firearm was found in his parked car in D.C. He was arrested following an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The Naval Observatory is the official residence of vice presidents. However, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have not moved in yet as they are waiting for renovations to be completed.

The Vice President was working at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the time of the breach and when the agents placed the man into custody. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is located next to Blair House where Harris and Emhoff have been living since she was inaugurated in January.

The Vice President’s home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The White House has not yet responded to the arrest.

UPDATE: New info from DC Police clarifies there was a region-wide lookout for this man. NOT a specific lookout from US Capitol Police https://t.co/uEHknfFAGv — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2021

Lindsay Watts of Fox5DC reported that authorities claimed that “Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem.”

BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory.



BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021

Read More: Kamala Harris honors youth in special address at Kids’ Choice Awards

Harris has also not commented on the arrest but did speak out earlier in the day about the shootings that took place on Tuesday in Atlanta, CNN reported. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested for carrying out the shootings that left eight people dead. Six of the victims identified as Asian and two others were White.

Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault .

“Our country, the President and I and all of us, we grieve for the loss,” Harris, who is of Asian descent, said. “Our prayers are extended to the families of those who have been killed, and it speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.”

President Joe Biden also condemned the attack and expressed his concerns over the safety of Asian Americans. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Asians have been the victims of attacks from those who have unfairly blamed them for the virus.

“I think it is very, very troubling. But I’m making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer. I’m waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the Justice Department,” he said. “I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.”



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

