Tenn. brother, sister charged with killing disabled mother

'The victim's children were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.'

Loading the player...

A brother and sister out of Tennessee are facing murder charges in connection with their disabled mother’s death.

Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, are behind bars on charges of first-degree murder after investigators say the neglect of their mother, Sheila June Murray, 68, and the physical abuse they inflicted on her, resulted in her death in 2019. According to reports, Sheila was hospitalized before she died, and after her passing, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators from the Johnson City Police Department and Adult Protective Services began looking into the case, per PEOPLE.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Michael Murray and Karen Murray, the victim’s children, were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death,” the TBI says in the statement. Details of the alleged abuse have not been released.

Read More: Black student sues University of Tennessee: ‘Professional conduct rules are created to keep minorities out’

On Thursday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Michael and Karen on charges of first-degree murder. The siblings were booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the indictments come over a month after three siblings in Ohio were charged for failing to provide adequate care for their elderly father, who died as a result of the neglect.

Read More: Tennessee man kills 2, injures 3 before shooting himself

Charles Chandler Jr., Tina Chandler and Christopher Chandler were indicted in February and charged with fourth-degree felony for knowingly failing to provide care for impaired 80-year-old father, Charles Chandler.

Per MSN, Charles and Tina were indicted on reckless homicide, a third degree felony, while Christopher is facing a reckless homicide charge.

Chandler died in hospice care on Nov. 7 due to diabetes complications. He was under the care of his children at the time of his death and they had not given him his prescribed insulin for about two months, according to the report.

Charles’ death was ruled a homicide.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

