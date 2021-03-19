Lil Mama says she’s going to start ‘heterosexual rights movement’ following transphobic comments

She got fan backlash for a post, as well as for transphobia she reportedly showed on 'America’s Best Dance Crew.'

Rapper Lil Mama said she plans to start a heterosexual rights movement against “bullying” from queer people.

In an Instagram post last week that followed Zaya Wade’s interview with First Lady Michelle Obama, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta starlet reposted a tweet that read: “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? [thinking emoji] This is insanity #America.”

Lil Mama attends the Kim Shui runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery II at Spring Studios last February in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

She appeared to refer to transsexuality as “depopulation at any cost.”

After receiving backlash for the post and her fans bringing up what they describe as previous transphobic comments when she was a host on America’s Best Dance Crew, Lil Mama has spoken out.

In another Instagram Story post, in which a screengrab was captured by the blog site Female Rap Room, Lil Mama wrote, “I’m about to start a heterosexual rights movement. Anti-LGBTQ Bullying.”

Lil Mama says she’s going to start a Heterosexual Rights movements against LGBTQ Bullying. pic.twitter.com/FWRloBMYGC March 18, 2021

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL,” she wrote, “get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest opion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context.”

“I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community,” her post concluded. “When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

The “Lip Gloss” rapper also made news recently for posting and then deleting a picture in which she appeared to be pregnant.

