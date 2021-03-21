Teen Vogue staffer who supported McCammond exit tweeted ‘N’ word in the past

Teen Vogue employee, Christine Davitt, used the slur in tweets to a friend some years ago

One of the staffers who supported former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond’s ousting at Teen Vogue is now under fire for using a racial slur in her own tweets, reported The Daily Mail.

Christina Davitt, the senior social media manager at the Condé Nast publication tweeted the “N” word twice in 2009, directing the tweets at what looks to be a white friend. Davitt, per The Daily Mail, has self-identified as Irish and Filipino and has now made her public, personal Twitter account private.

The posts were made in 2009 and 2010, before the 2011 posts that ended McCammond’s Teen Vogue career.

Davitt told a friend “N— I miss yo ass,” in one post, “I love the contradictory nature of the phrase white n—,”in another, and also said, “N— you owe me a nap.”

(Christie Davitt Twitter via Daily Mail UK )

Davitt was among the staffers who objected to McCammond’s hiring after she was named to the editor-in-chief position at Teen Vogue earlier this month. When she was a teen, McCammond, 27, tweeted several times in derogatory terms about Asian Americans, something that she disclosed as part of the interview process with Condé Nast executives, including legendary Vogue EIC Anna Wintour.

(Davitt image via Twitter, McCammond, CAA)

The company decided to hire her anyway, which is when Teen Vogue staffers sent out an open letter protesting the move. In light of the post-COVID-19 uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the massacre of eight Asian massage parlor employees in Atlanta on Wednesday, McCammond’s continued employment became untenable and she stepped down.

As previously reported by theGrio, McCammond said in an Instagram post that the controversy threatened to overshadow the magazine’s mission.

“I became a journalist to help lift the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities,” she said, continuing, “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about.”

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

After posting the letter objecting to McCammond’s hiring to her Instagram account per The Daily Mail, Davitt then said, “So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…” And after McCammond stepped down, Davitt’s comment on Twitter was “[Exhales the deepest sigh I’ve ever sighed].”

Davitt also liked a post stating that McCammond’s ties to the White House and the Democratic National Committee made her more of an ‘establishment’ candidate for the job than the progressive one the staff obviously preferred. But now, it’s Davitt’s own tweets that have her in the hot seat.

McCammond, had she remained in the post, would have been the publication’s third Black EIC following Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Elaine Welteroth.

