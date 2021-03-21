6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

A neighbor in the Texas complex said he'd often see Raymeon Means around the apartment where the shooting occurred

According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder.

Laurionne Walker (via KTRK-TV)

Neighbor Mauricio Alvarez, who recalled to KPRC how he’d often see Means around the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, said the suspected shooter “knocked on the door and he was like, ‘Oh, can you check if you have water coming down, because the little girl clogged the toilet.'”

Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex. He said he also heard someone banging on a car and someone saying “Get out of here. Get out of here!”

He continued to KPRC, “He went running upstairs, and we heard like four to five shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

The police department in Pasadena, southeast of Houston. (Courtesy KTRK-TV)

KPRC reported that Walker was shot multiple times, and she later died at Bayshore Hospital.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Earline House, Walker’s grandmother. “My granddaughter was still a baby. She got shot twice in the chest this morning.”

This incident comes not yet a week after another tragic loss for the family, who are related to Porschia Branch, the 28-year-old victim of the fatal March 14 car crash in which Branch’s three children also perished, according to KPRC.

• Raymeon Means, 35, has been charged with capital murder charges for shooting Laurionne Walker, 6, multiple times. Means fled the scene and was captured later, he remains in jail without bond.



• The girl was left in the care of a relative while her mother attended a pic.twitter.com/Vn2enz3D5C — PMUnited News (@PMUnitedNews) March 21, 2021

Daniel Canada, the 35-year-old whose blood alcohol level was reportedly at least .15 when he caused the seven car pile-up, slammed into the family’s car at the intersection of FM-2920 and Gosling in Harris County, Texas, resulting in flames and hours-long road closures.

Gladys House-El, grandmother of the three boys who died in the car crash, whose ages ranged from 7 months to 5-years-old, painfully recalled to KPRC having just seen the trio at a family function in December. “They enjoyed having fun. They were racing. We were racing in the street,” she said.

