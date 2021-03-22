Detective files for divorce after wife pictured at Capitol riots with another man

Michael Heinl requested that his wife not attend the rally before she breached the Capitol

Jennifer Heinl was one of the many rioters who was captured on camera during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. But Heinl has more problems than just the legal ramifications of her acts that day. She’s the wife of Detective Michael Heinl, a Shaler Township police officer who works with the FBI’s Pittsburgh-area violent crimes task force.

Jennifer was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry on Capitol grounds, and more after the insurrection. But Jennifer was also served with divorce papers in February after Michael saw the pictures of her there with another man.

Jennifer and the man she had been communicating with on Facebook, Kenneth Grayson, entered the Capitol together, according to the FBI. Grayson, who was wearing a QAnon sweatshirt, said he felt the need to kill, and that feeling “included current President Joe Biden,” according to the Hill.

Jennifer was identified by a picture on Grayson’s iPad. She was arrested and subsequently released on $10K bond.

The FBI reportedly found Facebook Messenger messages between Jennifer and Grayson discussing their travel plans including their hotel and car rental, according to INSIDER. Jennifer claims she fell out of touch with Grayson and that they did not stay in the same hotel room.

According to Sean Frank, Shaler Township Police chief, Michael requested that his wife not attend the rally near the Capitol. She went anyway and was photographed in Trump garb.

Jennifer Heinl at the Capitol rally on Jan. 6

Multiple people with associations to law enforcement and other public servants were caught protesting the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency at the Capitol.

Although the FBI says investigations are ongoing, Forbes has noted more than 30 instances of public servants being disciplined for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which killed five people, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was seen fighting with insurrectionists and was sprayed with an unknown substance before collapsing and dying.

A Pennsylvania police officer was one of the law enforcement members who was charged with crimes at the Capitol. Joseph Fischer was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

Fischer was also caught due to a Facebook video from the Capitol showing him breaking the law and getting into a physical altercation with someone else in law enforcement.

