Trump may launch new social media platform, advisor reveals

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform," said Jason Miller

Donald Trump is banned from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, but is now considering launching his own platform.

Trump’s new social media platform could launch sooner than later. According to his senior adviser Jason Miller it could launch in months, per CBS.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform,” said Miller on Fox News on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

He claims, “numerous companies” have approached Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and he has sat down for meetings. They expect the platform to attract “tens of millions of people.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. B (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and several other social media platforms after he was accused of using the platform to incite the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Despite being accused of inciting the insurrection, Trump still has supporters.

As reported by theGrio, Georgia governor Brian Kemp remains a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, despite the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief’s consistent criticism of the Republican leader following the 2020 election.

In an interview with Fox News, Kemp said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he was the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“As I said, again, I worked very hard for the president. I think his ideas … will be part of our party for a long time in the future,” Kemp told anchor Neil Cavuto. “And Republicans, we need to have a big tent. I mean, there’s a lot of great ideas out there.”

“We’re not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit,” Kemp continued. “And he’s not going away.”

Trump repeatedly attacked Brian Kemp for not working to overturn the election results for him, called for his resignation and even gave a speech in Georgia saying he'd campaign against him, but here's Kemp just now on Fox News saying he'd support Trump in 2024 anyway pic.twitter.com/NN5z9aYalr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2021

Trump called Kemp a “fool” and a “clown” in December after the governor failed to call a special session of the Georgia legislature and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which saw the formerly solid-red state flip to blue.

Trump said he was “ashamed” of endorsing Kemp in his bid for the governor’s seat in 2018, when he narrowly won over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Just this weekend at the CPAC conference, Trump described his decision to publicly support Kemp as “an endorsement that hurt us.”

“I endorsed him,” Trump said. “He ended up winning the election, and he certainly was not very effective for the Republican Party, to put it nicely.”

Trump has also pushed for Georgia representative Doug Collins, who ran for Senate in 2020, to run against Kemp for governor in 2022.

The New York Times said in January that Kemp is one of Trump’s biggest targets for revenge, reporting his new political action committee, Save America, will advocate for Collins to run as a challenger to Kemp.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

