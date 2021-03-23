Police investigating audio confession in Kendrick Johnson case

The teen’s death was ruled an accident when it was discovered back in 2013

New information has been released in regards to the tragic death of Kendrick Johnson.

The young man’s death was ruled an accident when it was discovered back in 2013. But recently, the Georgia teen’s family revealed they have obtained an audio confession in his murder. The sheriff’s office refused to release it to the public but confirms the tape exists, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk recently announced the case would be reopened after reviewing previously sealed evidence.

“They had a recording that they actually purchased from someone who said that it would be valuable as far as saying who possibly had committed the crime and change their situation,” said Paulk.

The boy’s mother, Jackie Johnson, obtained the audio of someone admitting to her son’s death. Investigators are working to determine the validity of the new evidence.

“If it’s a hoax, it’s a very, very cruel hoax to do to Mrs. Johnson,” adds the sheriff.

(Credit: Johnson family)

As reported by theGrio, Johnson’s case was recently reopened by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office after eight years.

According to a report, the 17-year-old’s death was ruled an accident in May 2013. Johnson’s lifeless body was discovered at the old Lowndes High School gymnasium in Georgia on January 11, 2013.

Sheriff Paulk told the news outlet the officers received 17 boxes of documents along with computer towers and hard drives of data and information collected during previous investigations. They are now comparing the old information to new information learned about the case.

Paulk said information about the case will not be disclosed until it is closed again.

A petition on Change.org that has been posting information about the case, shared an update.

“Hello hello hello, everyone!!! I am glad to share great news with you all, since we all did this together and stuck by each others side despite the trolls. Sheriff Paulk from Lowndes County has reopened the Kendrick Johnson case. I will be making a quick video either today or tomorrow on my Youtube channel about this magnificent victory. Although it has been reopened, let’s pray that the Johnson family nor us are let down again because there is still A LOT of work to be done.

And I, Ms. Jay, demands that all of these monsters is required to do a lie detector test not only for the killers but also everyone who knew, which includes teachers, students, and family members!!!! Count y’all days!!! There are orange suits in the jail that are eager to be worn. Thank you.”

As reported by theGrio, the protest and nationwide civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in 2020 sparked a petition calling for the investigation into the death of Johnson to be reopened.

State and local officials ruled Johnson suffocated after reaching for a pair of sneakers inside a mat and getting stuck. However, his parents never accepted that his death was an accident. In 2018, they asked for and received permission to exhume their son’s body to have a third autopsy conducted.

