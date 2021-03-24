Kenya Moore apologizes for Native American costume after backlash

'I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive,' said Moore

Loading the player...

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, Kenya Moore, is apologizing for wearing a Native American-inspired costume at a Halloween party which aired during a March episode of the show.

Kenya Moore via social media (Bravo)

During a party at featured cast member, Falynn Guobadia’s home, Moore wore a “Warrior Princess” costume. However, the outfit featured a Native American headdress, and Moore was quickly accused of appropriation.

Read More: Kenya Moore defends Native American costume: ‘Part of my heritage’

IllumiNative, a non-profit organization that represents indigenous people wrote on Instagram that “costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. ‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”

“Countless research studies show the harm these images, actions, and the normalization of these behaviors have on our youth. We also know the dehumanization and sexualization of Native women contributes to the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women.”

The post tagged Bravo and its parent company, NBC Universal.

Bravo wrote an apology under the post saying, “We recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values.

Read More: Native American tribe accused of denying Black citizens vaccines, relief funds

The network continued, “We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect, it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.”

Moore also issued an apology via Twitter saying, “I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume. I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

