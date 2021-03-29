Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

The couple shared their baby announcement on Instagram

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Jason Derulo. The “Whatcha Say” singer is reportedly expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

Read More: Jason Derulo denies photoshopping his ‘bulging trunks’ pic on IG

Derulo used Instagram yesterday to share some the news with his followers. In the adorable announcement video set to Robin Thicke‘s “Lost Without U”, Derulo walks on the beach with Frumes holding her baby bump towards the end.

Derulo wrote in the caption for the video, “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @bahamarresorts.”

Frumes also announced the news on her own Instagram page. With a picture of the two at the same beach, she wrote in the caption, “Mom & Dad🤍🍃👶🏽.”

Many of Derulo’s celebrity friends flooded his comments section to congratulate the expecting couple. Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo wrote under the video, “Congrats broski!, and actor Lamorne Morris also commented on the video, writing, “That’s amazing.”

Derulo and fitness influencer Frumes started dating early last year and met just before the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, the couple found success ramping up their presence on TikTok.

Jason Derulo with girlfriend Jena Frumes (Instagram)

He told People magazine last year, “Sometimes we have to be like, ‘Okay, we should probably do some stuff by ourselves…I dived headfirst into TikTok, and [with the coronavirus pandemic] I’m grateful to be having this much time in my own space, but it’s really kind of messed with me.”

Derulo’s TikTok content even included some out-there cooking selections.

He explained to People, “Jena helps with that too. Those are called ‘milli meals.’ Every time I reach another million followers, I make one of these crazy, crazy meals.” He continued, saying, “It’s a really outlandish, outside-of-the-box dessert. It’s really fun. It’s fun to taste the craziness, something that you are probably wondering what it tastes like. People send us the craziest ideas and we try them!”

Read More: Jason Derulo’s entourage gets kicked off a Southwest flight, says he fired travel agent

In August of last year, Derulo may have predicted his current situation, as he told Page Six exclusively that he had “baby fever.”

He explained at the time, “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know.”

Derulo also told Page Six that he met Frumes at an Equinox gym. He shared, “We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

