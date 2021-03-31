Niecy Nash reveals mother’s reaction to marriage in ‘RTT’ exclusive clip

Nash reveals she 'never doubted for one second' that her mother loves her

Niecy Nash opened up her mother’s reaction to her surprise marriage in an exclusive clip from the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

The actress and comedian sat down with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the premiere episode of the show to talk about it all, including her recent marriage to singer Jessica Betts. In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by theGrio, Nash shares her mother’s response to that unexpected wedding and speaks about how her family history has played a role in her life.

The clip kicks off with Banfield-Norris asking Nash, “What about your mom, how did she receive it?” Nash immediately smiles and responds with, “Girl, come on now!” After a good laugh from the table, she then explains, “Well, it’s a little bit different because of her generation. I have never doubted for one second that my mother loves me. I feel like her fear was, ‘How will you be received? How will I be perceived?'”

Nash then opens up about her family history and how that rippled into her own personal life. She said at the Red Table, “I come from a long, long line of women who felt like their identities were wrapped up in whether or not they had a man. ‘Blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy, get you one, keep one,’ because it validates you to have a ‘him.'”

She continues, saying, “And so you put a lot of stock in that, and it doesn’t really matter about your happiness. Thank God for therapy because we’re all in it, we’ve all been in it, and it’s a process.”

As theGrio reported on Monday, Nash also reveals in the episode that she had never been with a woman before Betts.

Shedding light on her children’s reaction to her marriage, she says at the Red Table, “My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like, ‘Girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’ ” She continued, “And my son was like, ‘Wooow,’”

Red Table Talk returns with Nash and her wife Jessica on Wednesday, March 31 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

