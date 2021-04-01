Leslie Odom, wife Nicolette Robinson welcome baby No. 2

The 'Hamilton' star announced the birth of his son Able Phineas on Instagram

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy after welcoming their second child on March 25.

The Hamilton star announced the birth of his son Able Phineas on Instagram Thursday.

“More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away,” Odom Jr. wrote. “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life.”

The couple is also parents to daughter Lucille “Lucy” Ruby, who turns 4 this month. Odom shared an adorable photo of Lucy with her baby brother on Instagram– check it out below.

theGrio caught up with Odom Jr. earlier this year to dish about his portrayal of Sam Cooke in the acclaimed drama One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. The actor scored two Oscar nominations for the project. Robinson plays Barbara Cooke, who famously married another musician, Bobby Womack, just four month’s after Sam’s death in 1964.

“Playing Barbara Cook is the lovely and talented Nicolette Chloe Robinson. She is my favorite actress walking the planet other than Regina King, of course. So I was very happy to share this with my baby,” Odom shared with theGrio in January. “And actually, Nicolette, if you look closely, you wouldn’t see it. But Nicolette is like, I don’t know, like three or four weeks pregnant during the shooting of those scenes…Our little boy has his first IMDB credit before he’s even here!”

Odom and Robinson also play spouses on Freeform’s limited series, Love in the Time of Corona. The Hollywood power couple announced their baby news in November on Instagram. “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” Odom wrote in the caption of a family photo at the time, revealing that they were expecting a boy.

In December, Odom told The Today Show that he was isolating himself from his pregnant wife and their daughter after making an in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier that month. One day later, host Ellen DeGeneres announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, theGRIO reported.

Odom previously dished with PEOPLE about how his 3-year-old daughter was preparing for her role of “big sister.”

“She’s so protective of Mama. She speaks to Mama’s tummy and says, ‘Good morning, little baby.’ It’s great to see,” he said at the time. “It’s a very useful thing as a parent; when she’s not being the most mature version of herself, we remind her that there’s a baby coming and she’s got to be a big sister … she’s got to show him the way.”

“She’s starting to wrap her head around the concept of pregnancy. Now one of her main questions, when we are talking about other people, is, ‘What tummy did they come from? Whose tummy did they come from?’ And I was explaining to her about her aunts and uncles, what tummies they were born in,” Robinson added. “She’s very interested in that.”

Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Nordstrom )

An earlier report on theGRIO noted that Odom Jr. almost walked away from the Disney + film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s acclaimed Hamilton due to pay equality. His performance as Aaron Burr in the original cast of the Broadway musical earned him a Tony Award. But the actor told Dax Shepard on the actor’s Armchair Expert podcast that he was still in negotiations for his salary the day before the film was set to begin shooting. He was not prepared to set foot on set unless producers came correct with the bag, Yahoo! News reports.

“They came to me with an offer, ‘Leslie, we’re shooting tomorrow,’” he said. “And I’m like, here’s the thing: This is it. This is my area of expertise. This is all I have. This is my life’s work on the stage too. And so I just can’t sell it away for magic beans. I can’t give it away.”

Odom said he wanted to be paid the same as his white colleagues in the same position.

“So I can ask CAA [Creative Artists Agency], what does my white counterpart, what does Aaron Tveit make to do Grease Live! on TV? What does he make to do Grease? This is Hamilton live, right?” he said. “So when I found out what he made, Dax, I didn’t ask for a penny more. I didn’t ask for one penny more, but I said, ‘You must pay me exactly what that white boy got to do Grease Live! That’s the bottom line.’”

Catch Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami… now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

