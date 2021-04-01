Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith open up about ‘swooning’ over women

Their dialogue comes after a 'Red Table Talk' on which Smith's daughter said she loves both sexes equally.

Mother and daughter Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith took time on their Facebook Watch show to discuss their admiration for women.

In the recent Red Table Talk episode, the Smiths said they both found themselves often “swooning” over other women. Pinkett Smith, 49, told her daughter that she could see her falling in love with a woman one day.

“I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented,'” Smith, 20, replied.

“Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” Pinkett Smith told her daughter, explaining that both instances occurred “early, early on” in her 20s.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen, because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before,” Smith said.

Their dialogue comes after a 2019 episode in which Smith said she loves “men and women equally.” She has also professed her interest in polyamory, saying that she would be in a relationship with “one man, one woman.”

The Red Table Talk episode features actress Niecy Nash, who is married to singer Jessica Betts. In it, Nash discusses her two previous marriages, which were both to men, and how her children reacted to her relationship with Betts.

Nash says her wife is the first woman she’s ever found attractive. “It was the first time in my life I had ever felt fully seen,” Nash said of being with Betts. “And it changed me.”

The couple was married in August 2020.

The popular Facebook Watch series is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her daughter and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show has been lauded for its frank discussions as the hosts hold nothing back from the audience or each other.

