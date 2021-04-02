Kamala Harris to move into VP residence after months-long delay

The Vice President and Second Gentleman will move into the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory residence next week

Vice President Kamala Harris will finally move into her official residence soon after months of delays.

Senior advisor and spokesperson Symone Sanders revealed on Twitter the house at Number One Observatory Circle designated for Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is near ready for the family to move in.

“The Vice President and Second Gentleman will move into the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory residence next week,” Sanders shared on the social media platform. “The move was initially delayed to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 08: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference via video link from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s East Court Auditorium on March 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)”

She continued to update followers on the cause of delays and listed the repairs completed on the home.

“The repairs included maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors,” Sanders tweeted.

theGrio reported after more than two months in office, Harris had still not moved into the residence established for vice presidents and their families.

Harris and Emhoff, a Georgetown Law professor, temporarily reside at Blair House, the President’s official guest quarters, located just across the street from the White House on Pennsylvania Ave. Blair House also housed President Joe Biden before his inauguration, per CNN.

Despite the luxurious accommodations for which Blair House is well-known, practically being a showroom of historical American artifacts and museum-grade antiques, Harris and Emhoff look forward to enjoying the pleasures of an off-campus home, farther away from the office.

“For the vice president and his or her family, the Vice President’s Residence — or VPR — is calm in the midst of a stormy Washington, both politically and logistically. At the end of the day, the vice president can travel a short distance northwest and find respite in a country-like setting,” said Elizabeth Haenle, former vice president residence manager and social secretary for former Vice President Dick Cheney.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Newly sworn in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wave at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Vice President will travel to Chicago to focus on COVID-19 vaccine equity. It will be her first time in the Windy City since she and Biden won the election.

A spokesman for Mayor Lori Lightfoot informed the outlet the mayor personally invited Harris last month to see the city’s COVID equity initiatives.

Lightfoot tweeted about the upcoming visit, saying, “I’m excited to welcome @VP Kamala Harris to Chicago. Our team prioritized equity in the rollout of our COVID vaccines. I’m looking forward to sharing details with her.”

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jamal A. Hansberry.

